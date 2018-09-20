Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon joins senior editor John Borton on the podcast, talking about the Big Ten opener and more.
Hanlon gives his views on the targeting rule, junior quarterback Shea Patterson, Nebraska and much more.
Here's what he had to say...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook