Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lzdeo1u6wxnpver1rwsg
Jim Harbaugh and junior quarterback Shea Patterson will both play key roles on Saturday.

Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon knows all about Michigan-Michigan State, and talks about it on the podcast.

Here's what Hanlon had to say about U-M's decisive win over Wisconsin, and the Wolverines squaring off against the Spartans.


Tahb3etzvq3cvo5ft9jf

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}