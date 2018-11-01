Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 10:18:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's squad squares off with Penn State and plenty on the line.

Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon talks Penn State-Michigan and more, on the podcast.

Hanlon examines the match-ups, and discusses whether Don Brown's defense will be up to the challenge of slowing the Nittany Lions enough for the Wolverines to win.

Here's what Hanlon had to say ...


