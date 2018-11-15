Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon joined the podcast, talking staying on a roll and dodging the letdown.
Hanlon told senior editor John Borton he remembers well what happened to the Wolverines in 1986, noting, "You really know how to hurt a guy." Here's what he had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook