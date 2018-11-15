Ticker
football

Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Wsry2bf9uod4h0di1qgw
Jim Harbaugh knows bad things can happen the week before Ohio State, and looks to avoid that.

Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon joined the podcast, talking staying on a roll and dodging the letdown.

Hanlon told senior editor John Borton he remembers well what happened to the Wolverines in 1986, noting, "You really know how to hurt a guy." Here's what he had to say…


