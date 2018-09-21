Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-21 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Vh0041j43kdmsjgmyf4i
Jim Harbaugh will be looking to keep pressure off junior quarterback Shea Patterson.
Puspxksztuopiu5syp8s

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen knows the danger of a desperate opponent, and talks about it on the podcast.

Van Bergen breaks down Michigan's Big Ten opener against Nebraska, and comments on Cornhuskers' coach Scott Frost's comment about how things may get worse before they get better for the 0-2 'Huskers.

Here's all of what Van Bergen had to say...


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}