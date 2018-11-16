Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Ryan Van Bergen figured when the weather turned cold, he held an advantage. He feels the same about these Wolverines, on the podcast.
Van Bergen talks with senior editor John Borton about the Senior Day battle with Indiana, and how well prepped Michigan is for it. Here's what he had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook