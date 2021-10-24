 Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast -Balas & Skene On Northwestern
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-24 15:27:17 -0500') }}

Michigan Football Postgame Podcast: Balas & Skene On Win Over Northwestern

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to recap U-M's line play, more in a 33-7 win over Northwestern.

RELATED: Michigan Ranked No. 6 In AP Poll Following Week 8

Notes, Quotes & Observations from a win over Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 7-0 heading into a game at Michigan State.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 7-0 heading into a game at Michigan State. (AP Images)

