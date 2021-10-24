Michigan, Michigan State's Rankings Set For Saturday In Latest AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines moved to 7-0 on the season after a 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. The latest AP poll released on Sunday have Michigan holding serve at No. 6 in the country.
The rival Michigan State Spartans, who are next on the schedule for the Wolverines, moved up to the No. 8 spot. This sets up the highest-ranked battle between the two teams since 1964.
Other Big Ten teams in this week's AP poll include Ohio State (fifth), Michigan State (ninth), Iowa (9th) and Penn State (20th).
The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead, which includes three opponents that are currently ranked — at No. 8 Michigan State (Oct. 30), at No. 20 Penn State (Nov. 13) and versus No. 5 Ohio State (Nov. 27).
Here is a look at the rest of the AP poll rankings following this weekend's games.
AP Poll – Week 9
1. Georgia
2. Cincinnati
3. Alabama
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Oregon
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa
10. Ole Miss
11. Notre Dame
12. Kentucky
13. Wake Forest
14. Texas A&M
15. Oklahoma State
16. Baylor
17. Pittsburgh
18. Auburn
19. SMU
20. Penn State
21. San Diego State
22. Iowa State
23. UTSA
24. Coastal Carolina
25. BYU
