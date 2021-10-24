Michigan, Michigan State's Rankings Set For Saturday In Latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 7-0 on the season after a 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. The latest AP poll released on Sunday have Michigan holding serve at No. 6 in the country.

The rival Michigan State Spartans, who are next on the schedule for the Wolverines, moved up to the No. 8 spot. This sets up the highest-ranked battle between the two teams since 1964.