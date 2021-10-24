 Michigan Wolverines Football Stays At No. 6 In AP Poll
Michigan, Michigan State's Rankings Set For Saturday In Latest AP Poll

Anthony Broome • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@anthonytbroome

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 7-0 on the season after a 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. The latest AP poll released on Sunday have Michigan holding serve at No. 6 in the country.

The rival Michigan State Spartans, who are next on the schedule for the Wolverines, moved up to the No. 8 spot. This sets up the highest-ranked battle between the two teams since 1964.

Michigan Wolverines football
The Michigan Wolverines are ranked sixth ahead of a top-10 showdown with Michigan State. (Kirthmon Dozier, USA Today Syndication)
Other Big Ten teams in this week's AP poll include Ohio State (fifth), Michigan State (ninth), Iowa (9th) and Penn State (20th).

The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead, which includes three opponents that are currently ranked — at No. 8 Michigan State (Oct. 30), at No. 20 Penn State (Nov. 13) and versus No. 5 Ohio State (Nov. 27).

Here is a look at the rest of the AP poll rankings following this weekend's games.

AP Poll – Week 9

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Oregon

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa

10. Ole Miss

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. Baylor

17. Pittsburgh

18. Auburn

19. SMU

20. Penn State

21. San Diego State

22. Iowa State

23. UTSA

24. Coastal Carolina

25. BYU

---

{{ article.author_name }}