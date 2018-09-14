Ticker
Michigan Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan has a chance to celebrate again this Saturday if it handles 0-2 SMU.

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, taking a pre-game look at SMU and more.

Van Bergen hones in on what Michigan has to do better against the Mustangs than it has so far, and tells a practice tale about one of the Wolverines' all-time greats.

Here's what he had to say…


