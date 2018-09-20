Nebraska came out on top, 17-13, in its last trip to Ann Arbor on Nov. 9, 2013. AP Images

After consecutive wins over Western Michigan and SMU, U-M will begin Big Ten play on Saturday when 0-2 Nebraska comes to town. Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline dropped by to answer several questions about the 2018 Cornhuskers and what Michigan fans can expect to see this weekend.

Projected Starters on Offense

• QB Adrian Martinez (freshman) — "He was as impressive against Colorado [on Sept. 8] as any freshman quarterback Nebraska has ever had," Callahan exclaimed. Martinez was injured late in the game against the Buffaloes and missed last week's loss to Troy, but the Cornhusker insider revealed Martinez "practiced all week and should be healthy for Saturday." The freshman threw for 187 yards and a score in the Colorado setback, and added another 117 and two touchdowns on the ground. • RB Greg Bell (junior) — "He was the No. 1 JuCo running back in the nation," Callahan recalled. "His nickname is 'The Eel' because he slips through creases so well. Freshman Maurice Washington and senior Devine Ozigbo will play a lot too — they split the reps pretty equally among those three." Bell has the most rushing yards of the trio this season with 168 while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. • WR Stanley Morgan (senior) — The senior led the conference in receiving yards per game last year (89.6) and is off to a similar start in 2018, leading the club in both catches (10) and yards (139). He was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2017 and is viewed as arguably the best wideout in the league. • WR J.D. Spielman (redshirt sophomore) — "He plays the slot, and is featured on reverses and things of that nature," the Nebraska writer noted. Like Morgan, Spielman also lit up the conference last year, finishing third in receiving yards per contest with 75.5. His nine catches and 112 yards are both second to the senior through two games, while his two scoring grabs lead. • WR Mike Williams (junior) — He transferred in from East Mississippi Community College, and has started both games in the early going for the Cornhuskers. Williams has just three catches on the year, but his 40 yards are tied for the third most on the club. • TE Jack Stoll (redshirt sophomore) — "He's a first-year starter and hasn't been great," Callahan admitted. "Stoll had a fumble last week against Troy that really hurt them in the loss." The redshirt sophomore has had a minimal impact in the passing game so far, only bringing in two balls for 13 yards. • LT Brenden Jaimes (sophomore) — "Jaimes started last season at right tackle, but moved to the left side this year after adding 20-25 pounds," the insider explained. Even though he's only a sophomore, the left tackle has plenty of starting experience after he began the final nine games of 2017 and was named All-Freshman Team honorable mention by the Big Ten Network as a result. • LG Jerald Foster (redshirt senior) — The 6-3, 335-pounder has been a staple along the Cornhusker offensive line, starting 14 consecutive contests at left guard. Foster's play has been a big reason Nebraska ranks 18th in the country in rushing yards per game, with 258. • C Cole Conrad (redshirt senior) — "He's been up and down," Callahan observed. "Conrad struggles when nose tackles line up right on him, because he doesn't match up well physically with them." At 300 pounds, the fifth-year senior is actually tied with Jaimes as the lightest of the five starting linemen. Head coach Scott Frost has shown a tendency to sub him out at times, sliding fifth-year senior right guard Tanner Farmer over to center when he does. • RG Tanner Farmer (redshirt senior) — Frost has moved Farmer to center for Conrad on occasion, bringing in redshirt sophomore Boe Wilson at right guard. Farmer is a grizzled veteran, though, and will start his 22nd career contest this weekend at The Big House. • RT Matt Farniok (redshirt sophomore) — "He's been hit and miss, and is more of a guard playing tackle, so that's a matchup concern," the Nebraska analyst noted. Farniok is, by far, the least experienced of the Husker starting linemen, having only begun six contests in his career.

Projected Starters on Defense

• DE Freedom Akinmoladun (redshirt senior) — He has started 27 consecutive affairs along the team's defensive line, and has racked up 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss so far in 2018. • DT Mick Stoltenberg (redshirt senior) — "He's been bothered by knee problems and has been splitting reps with redshirt freshman Dameon Daniels, who is 330 pounds," Callahan revealed. Stoltenberg has made a minimal statistical impact through two games, having yet to record a sack or a stop behind the line of scrimmage. • DE Ben Stille (redshirt sophomore) — The redshirt sophomore only made one start in 2017, but has begun both contests in 2018. Stille has compiled four tackles and a sack in the early going. • LB Luke Gifford (redshirt senior) — He has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses through two games, tallying 14 tackles while leading the club in tackles for loss (five) and tying for the team lead in sacks (2.5). Gifford's 1.2 sacks per game are the seventh most nationally. • LB Dedrick Young (senior) — "He's a four-year starter, but has been hot and cold," Callahan said. "Husker fans often question how good Young actually is, because he played great as a freshman, but then didn't play as well as a sophomore and junior. The new staff likes him a lot though." The senior has racked up 12 tackles so far in 2018, including three for loss. • LB Mohammed Barry (redshirt junior) — "He got ejected in the first half last week for targeting, but he's their best linebacker right now," Callahan explained. Because the targeting occurred in the first half against the Trojans, Barry will be available for the entirety of Saturday's contest. His 15 stops are the most on the team.

• LB Tyrin Ferguson (redshirt junior) — "Ferguson has been the biggest surprise on the entire defense," the Cornhusker analyst noted. He had played a minimal role in Lincoln throughout his career prior to this season, but has already set career highs in tackles (14), tackles for loss (three) and sacks (one). • CB Lamar Jackson (junior) — "He's the bigger, more physical corner who will play more press coverage," Callahan explained. "Jackson had his first career interception last week. He was the No. 1 safety in the nation out of high school — he's been a bit of a disappointment to a lot of fans. Tackling is his biggest question mark." • CB Dicaprio Bootle (redshirt sophomore) — "He's the fastest corner they have and runs a legit 4.4 in the 40-yard dash," the insider said. Bootle's play was a large reason Troy was only able to throw for 110 yards on Nebraska last week. • S Aaron Williams (senior) — Saturday's contest at Michigan will be the 24th start of his career. Williams' 13 tackles on the year are the most among all Cornhusker defensive backs, and rank fourth overall on the team. • S Tre Neal (redshirt senior) — "He transferred in from UCF after starting for Scott Frost there last year," Callahan recalled. "Neal is the quarterback of the defense on the back end." The fifth-year senior has recorded 12 tackles and a pass breakup through two games.

Projected Starters on Special Teams

• K Barret Pickering (freshman) — He has connected on all five of his extra point attempts this season, but has struggled with field goals, only converting two of his four attempts. Both of Pickering's makes have come from 32 yards and in, though. • P Caleb Lightbourn (junior) — He has a solid 42-yard average on eight attempts, with a long of 51. Lightbourn's 42-yard average is the fourth-best mark in the Big Ten.

Biggest Offensive Strength

"It's Martinez and what he brings to the table," the Husker analyst confirmed. "Nebraska went for 565 yards against Colorado with him running the show. "Martinez's ability to run the option and make throws on the run is incredible — he's really what makes their whole offense go. They were awful last week without him and just didn't look the same." The freshman connected on 15 of his 20 passes against Colorado on Sept. 8, and averaged 7.8 yards per rush with two touchdowns on the ground. Without him in the lineup against Troy, the offense regressed immensely and went from 28 points against Colorado to just 19. Redshirt sophomore Andrew Bunch took over at quarterback, and threw for 177 yards and two scores, but also tossed two picks. The rushing element disappeared from the position as well, with Bunch tallying just five yards on 10 carries. As Callahan noted, Martinez is expected to play against Michigan, but whether or not he'll be 100 percent remains to be seen.

Biggest Offensive Weakness

"The offensive line," Callahan noted. "They're so inconsistent. They've had moments where it seems they've made big steps, but last week against Troy they looked like hot garbage when Troy gave them looks they hadn't seen before. "Against Colorado, they had two fourth-and-ones and didn't convert either one." The Buffaloes racked up two sacks and nine tackles for loss on the Huskers, while the Trojans tallied three of the former and 10 of the latter. As a whole, Nebraska's 2.5 sacks allowed per game ranks 95th nationally, while its eight tackles for loss surrendered per contest checks in at No. 118. That obviously does not bode well against a Michigan front seven that makes a living in opposing backfields. Through three games, U-M's 23 tackles for loss are the 18th most in the country, while its six sacks check in 53rd.

Biggest Defensive Strength

"Their pass rush, because they're averaging five sacks a game — they had seven in the opener and three last week," the Nebraska insider said. "The Davis twins — redshirt juniors Carlos and Khalil — and Stille have been great at getting to opposing quarterbacks." Carlos Davis and Stille have each tallied a sack so far, while Khalil Davis has accumulated two. The Cornhuskers' five sacks per game are the second most in the entire country, trailing only Oklahoma State's 5.3 "They're not afraid to get after it and bring the heat in the front seven," Callahan continued. "Frost has shown he likes forcing the issue, and they've been good at it."

A steady rotation has also helped keep the Nebraska lineman fresh. The line not only consists of the Davis twins, Stille, Stoltenberg, Akinmoladun and Daniels, but also fifth-year senior Peyton Newell, redshirt junior DaiShon Neal and sophomore Deontre Thomas, who are all heavily part of the rotation. On the flip side, Michigan has had trouble protecting junior Shea Patterson. The team is allowing two QB takedowns per contest, which ranks 72nd nationally. It is an improvement from last year's 2.7, but is tied for fifth worst in the Big Ten in 2018.

Biggest Defensive Weakness

"The back end," the analyst opined. "The secondary has really struggled and hasn't won the 50/50 balls. Tackling has even been an issue for them at times too." The defensive backfield's problems were never more evident than in the Sept. 8 loss to Colorado. Buffalo quarterback Steven Montez torched the Cornhusker secondary, throwing for 351 yards and three scores while connecting on 33 of his 50 attempts (66 percent). Although Troy didn't accumulate as many yards last week, Trojan quarterback Kaleb Barker was also able to complete 66 percent of his passes, going 14-of-21. Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander have apparently been content with the personnel they have back there, though, with little to no rotation occurring. Jackson and Bootle have manned the corner spots for the entirety of games, while Williams, Neal and senior Antonio Reed have taken almost all the reps at safety. A Nebraska secondary that ranks 113th in opponent completion percentage (66.2) appears to be severely mismatched against Patterson, who is connecting on 70.8 percent of his throws in 2018 (third-best mark in the Big Ten).

Callahan's Final Score Prediction: