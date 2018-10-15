Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Beau Allen Talks Michigan Interest After Recent Visit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bu92thsbkik1xe9xqz9t
Four-star quarterback Beau Allen really enjoyed his experience in Ann Arbor for the Wisconsin game.

Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Catholic four-star pro-style quarterback Beau Allen was one of the bigger names in attendance for Michigan's game against Wisconsin and the junior signal caller felt the love. The 6-2, 188-pounder got a chance to see up close what it would be like to play for the Wolverines.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}