Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Bijan Robinson Talks Visit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Four-star running back Bijan Robinson enjoyed his time spent in Ann Arbor.
Michigan offered Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe four-star running back Bijan Robinson back in mid-May immediately grabbing the junior's attention. Over the weekend, the 6-1, 205-pounder made the more-than 1,500 mile trip to Ann Arbor to check out his first Michigan game.

