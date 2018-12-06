Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

We took a look at yesterday at the moves all of Michigan's commits and targets made in it , but it's now it's time to take an even deeper dive into the numbers, and explain the significance behind those moves.

With the high school football season now concluded, Rivals updated its prospect rankings for the class of 2019 for the second last time this week.

1 Five-star prospect the Wolverines still have a realistic shot of landing — Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange defensive end Zach Harrison, who was bumped up three spots to No. 14 overall. The Wolverines and Buckeyes are thought to be his top two teams, so it'll be interesting to see what impact OSU head coach Urban Meyer's retirement has on his recruitment.

3 Michigan commits who now reside inside the Rivals100 — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet and Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star defensive end Christopher Hinton. The Wolverines didn't reel in a single player in the top-100 last year.

3 Of the top-50 recruits in the country who are committed to Michigan — Hill, Charbonnet and Hinton. LSU and Oklahoma are the only schools who have more, with four each.

3 Maize and Blue commits who are four-stars, but remain outside the Rivals250 — Paw Paw (Mich.) High offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch quarterback Cade McNamara and Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage defensive end Michael Morris.

4 Of Michigan's three-star commits — Barnhart, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom wide receiver Giles Jackson, Washington D.C. St. John's College High safety Quinten Johnson and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson offensive guard Trente Jones — who were bumped up to four-stars. In addition, Jackson (No. 229), Johnson (No. 237) and Jones (No. 198) made the leap from three-star status all the way into the Rivals250.

9 Players committed to Michigan who are now inside the Rivals250 — Hill (No. 24), Charbonnet (No. 39), Hinton (No. 43), Akron (Ohio) Hoban offensive guard Nolan Rumler (No. 141), Dacula (Ga.) High cornerback Jalen Perry (No. 170), Kentwood (Mich.) East defensive tackle Mazi Smith (No. 174), Jones (No. 198), Jackson (No. 229) and Johnson (No. 237). The Wolverines brought in just four players inside the top-250 all of last year — cornerback Myles Sims (No. 103), defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (No. 129), linebacker Cam McGrone (No. 195) and quarterback Joe Milton (No. 200).

8th Is where Michigan's class now ranks as a whole. It is also the highest rated haul in the Big Ten, with Penn State at No. 12 and Nebraska at No. 15 being the next closest.

55 Is how many spots Perry fell in the new rankings, the biggest drop of any U-M commit. The four-star cornerback had been No. 115 overall prior to the release, but now resides at No. 170. It should be noted that none of Michigan's commits fell out of the Rivals250, however.

197 Spots Charbonnet leapt from his old ranking of No. 236 to his new one of No. 39. He made the biggest jump of any player in the Rivals250, and is now rated as the fourth best running back in the entire country.