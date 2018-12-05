Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange five-star defensive end Zach Harrison moved up three spots in the latest update, and remains U-M's top target on the board. Photo by Brandon Brown

With the high school football season now concluded, Rivals updated its top 250 for the class of 2019 this afternoon. Michigan saw plenty of its commits and targets make significant moves, both in positive and negative fashions. Here is a complete breakdown of where they all landed, with a specific description of the movement they made:

Commits

Notes: Hill did not move, remaining the No. 24 player in the country and the nation's best safety.

Notes: Charbonnet's jump of 197 spots from No. 236 overall is the most significant change involving Michigan in the entire update. He is now rated as the fourth best running back in all of high school football, is only 10 spots away from five-star status and is now U-M's second highest rated commit.

Notes: Hinton is one of four Michigan commits on this list who saw his stock drop. He fell 25 spots from No. 18 overall, but perhaps more importantly, dropped from a five-star to a four-star. Hinton went from being Michigan's highest rated committed player to its third highest.

Notes: Rumler took a bit of a tumble as well, falling 23 slots from No. 118 to No. 141.

Notes: U-M's newest commit, Perry saw his stock plummet as well. He took the biggest tumble of any Maize and Blue pledge, dropping 55 spots from No. 115 overall to No. 170.

Notes: Smith took a minor fall as well, going from No. 162 to No. 174.

Notes: Fans will be happy to see the leap that Jones made, skyrocketing all the way from a three-star prospect to a four-star player inside the top-200 nationally.

Notes: Like Jones, Jackson received a similar promotion as well, jumping from a three-star to a four-star who is ranked No. 229 nationally. It should also be noted that he is now listed as a wide receiver, and no longer as an athlete.

Notes: The trend of Michigan commits jumping from three-star status to inside the Rivals250 continued with Johnson, who made his debut in the rankings at No. 237 overall.

Targets

Notes: Harrison is the U-M target fans are keeping the closest eye on, and he made a small climb up the rankings from No. 17 overall to No. 14. He is still rated as the top player in Ohio and the third best defensive end in the country.

Notes: Once rated as a top-five player, Crouch's stock dropped yet again when he fell 21 spots from No. 9 overall to No. 30. More importantly, though, he lost his fifth star, though he is pegged as the top four-star in the nation. It is also worth noting that Crouch is still being labeled as an athlete, though he is expected to play either running back or linebacker in college.

Notes: Ford saw minimal movement, taking a minuscule dip from No. 48 to No. 49.

Notes: Foskey took the biggest plunge of any Michigan target in the Rivals250, free-falling 34 spots from No. 133 to No. 167. However, he still remains the sixth best tight end in the country.

Notes: Keegan experienced a minor downgrade, being relegated from No. 196 to No. 208, but remains Michigan's top target on the offensive line.

Notes: On a positive note, Eichenberg made a significant leap, being promoted 35 spots from No. 248 to No. 213.

More Notes