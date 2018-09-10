Jackson is pledge No. 22 in Michigan's 2019 class and gives Michigan a very versatile weapon on the offensive side of the ball. Jackson is considered the No. 7 all-purpose back in the country but is viewed more as a slot, in-space type of player by the Michigan staff. He's also electric in the return game and is expected to get a good look there as well.

Even though he won't be used as a traditional running back, Jackson is now part of one of the most exciting backfield hauls in the country. Jackson, along with Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet and Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray, make up a very productive, very versatile and extremely coveted trio of running backs. For Michigan to procure verbal commitments from all of them is very impressive.