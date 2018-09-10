Giles Jackson Goes Blue
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
CO〽️〽️ITTED... #Goonsquad19 pic.twitter.com/WJfK4YLCd0— G-Man 5 (@gilesjackson__) September 10, 2018
Jackson is pledge No. 22 in Michigan's 2019 class and gives Michigan a very versatile weapon on the offensive side of the ball. Jackson is considered the No. 7 all-purpose back in the country but is viewed more as a slot, in-space type of player by the Michigan staff. He's also electric in the return game and is expected to get a good look there as well.
Even though he won't be used as a traditional running back, Jackson is now part of one of the most exciting backfield hauls in the country. Jackson, along with Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet and Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray, make up a very productive, very versatile and extremely coveted trio of running backs. For Michigan to procure verbal commitments from all of them is very impressive.
With Jackson in the fold Michigan now has the No. 9 ranked class in the country according to the Rivals.com team rankings. He chose the Wolverines over programs like California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Oregon State, and USC among others but it really came down to the Wolverines, Ducks and Trojans for his services. Going out to California and landing a guy with Jackson's skill set should be viewed as a pretty big coup for the staff.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook