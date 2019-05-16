Freshman Phenom Linebacker Tyler Martin Loves U-M
Michigan offered Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols inside linebacker Tyler Martin last year before he had even finished his eighth grade year. Now, the soon-to-be sophomore is one of the more coveted young linebackers in the country and, despite his young age, is already well on his way to being tight with everyone in Ann Arbor.
