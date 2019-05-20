Defensive line coach Shaun Nua hasn't been on the job very long but he's already making his presence felt on the recruiting trail. One of Nua's first offers once he arrived in Ann Arbor was to Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon three-star strongside defensive end Van Fillinger. The new assistant headed out to Draper last week to check on Fillinger and the 6-4, 245-pounder returned the favor over the weekend by swinging through Ann Arbor.