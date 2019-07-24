The final football pledge in the Michigan Wolverines’ 12-commit wave from June 23 through July 3 came in the form of Olney (Mary.) Good Counsel three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins. Good Counsel has long been a powerhouse for high school prospects, with Michigan having nabbed a few of them over the years (cornerback Blake Countess perhaps being the most recent example). RELATED: Kris Jenkins' Coach on his Game

Olney (Mary.) Good Counsel three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins is part of a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 6 in the country. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

Jenkins helped lead his Falcons squad to a 4-2-1 record last season; the ’1’ in the tie category obviously sticks out like a sore thumb, with Good Counsel having played to a 35-35 stalemate with Archbishop Spalding on Aug. 31 last year. The Cavaliers’ head coach, Kyle Schmitt, explained the unique situation that led to the tie, and how it helped him see how mature of a kid Jenkins truly is.