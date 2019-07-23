Michigan Football Recruiting: Kris Jenkins Jr.'s Coach On His Game
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star strongside defensive end Kris Jenkins Jr. has strong football bloodlines. His father, Kris Jenkins, played for ten years in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers and...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news