Michigan came out of its recent three-game stretch against Wisconsin, at Michigan State and Penn State 3-0, and now will face two lackluster opponents in Rutgers and Indiana.

Are the Wolverines in danger of complacency setting in, and perhaps taking their foot off the gas against the Scarlet Knights and/or Hoosiers as a result?

No chance, they insisted today at Schembechler Hall.

“Why would we change the way we’ve been going into each week?” junior linebacker Devin Bushed laughed. “We need to keep the same intensity and focus we’ve had, and not change it for anything.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has constantly preached that every week is a championship week, and this year’s group of Wolverines have taken that mentality to heart.

“We have to treat every week just like we have been,” redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry said, mirroring Bush’s comments. “We prepare for opponents as well as any team in the country does.

“We need to act like everything is on the line — because it is.”