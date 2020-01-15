" Michigan wide receiver signee Roman Wilson catches seemingly everything thrown his way and his catch radius far exceeds his physical stature. Wilson could be the type of weapon that Michigan doesn’t have on its current roster."

The 6-0, 170-pound Wilson is currently listed as the nation's No. 80 wide receiver in the 2020 class, and enters the event as the No. 4 prospect hailing from his home state of Hawaii.

He also possesses blazing speed, living up to his nickname as "The Fastest Man In Hawaii" with a verified 4.34-second 40-yard dash at The Opening regional in Los Angeles.