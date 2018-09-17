The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 17
Tweets of the day
@espnrece ICYMI: Highlights from Saturday's win over SMU!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/F5XoFGO2yO— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2018
DPJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2018
THREE TOUCHDOWNS 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LHLEUCHHn3
Sights & Sounds | Michigan 45, SMU 20 https://t.co/XLzCtCQccp pic.twitter.com/JXkpEdrPuJ— MVictors (@MVictors) September 16, 2018
The highest-graded players on defense for the Michigan Wolverines from yesterday's win pic.twitter.com/uo1G5rmh6L— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 16, 2018
Finally met an 〽️ Twitter friend - awesome to meet you Mike @michaelgtravis #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2HJK5T2a04— Michele 〽️ (@bakingmom14) September 15, 2018
My phone thinks I'm at Michigan Stadium. And I am! We're headed down to field level for my father's Hall of Honor recognition. @umichwrestling #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sXgjUTzWjq— John Nalan (@JohnNalan) September 15, 2018
Those flip phones or thigh pads, @QuinnNordin? pic.twitter.com/XFjfZLo1kl— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) September 16, 2018
I cant forget about Twitter #GoBlue #Michigan 🔵〽️ #JustWait pic.twitter.com/2y2mxbHaNL— Gęrm2️⃣✖️ (@twin2_germ) September 16, 2018
11-0! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5L2h7EdVa8— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) September 16, 2018
FINAL: Michigan 1, Purdue 0#thisTEAMcan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/4GvHXC37u2— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 16, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
