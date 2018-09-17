Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan till take on Nebraska Saturday at noon.
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The expectation is that no one touches the quarterback ever, and I'm not coming off that standard. SMU didn't give U-M anything that was dynamic, and it shouldn't have caused problems it did. The expectation is to execute all the time."
— Doug Skene on Chris Balas' podcast.
Headlines

• TheWolverine Staff: Sunday Night Chat — Football, Basketball and Recruiting

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs. SMU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Postgame Podcast: Chris Balas With Doug Skene

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Postgame Podcast: John Borton With Ryan Van Bergen

• Adam Ghabour, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 OT Michael Carmody Talks Recruitment

---

{{ article.author_name }}