Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 12:11:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Videos: Harbaugh, Players At Monday Presser

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players talked today during Monday's pre-Wisconsin press conference.

Kdn9hgloc35ngd5a5iyf
Michigan plays Wisconsin on Saturday at 7:30.
Brandon Brown

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Junior left guard Ben Bredeson


Junior linebacker Devin Bush


Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry


Redshirt sophomore linebacker Devin Gil


Junior tight end Sean McKeon


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}