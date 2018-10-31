Chase Winovich dreamed of this. It’s why he stiff-armed the NFL for one more season, pulled a winged helmet over his blond mane and dove into action.

The fifth-year senior defensive end and his teammates see November stretching out before them like an undiscovered diamond mine, ready to be claimed. Some of them came close enough two years ago to witness the sparkle.

Others, stepping into starting roles last year, have known only an on-field fade, the exact opposite of a November to remember. Now, all of them together enter the final month of the regular season at 7-1, 5-0 in the Big Ten, ranked No. 5 in the nation, their highest pre-season goals still up for grabs.

This is it. This is the quintessential carpe diem for Michigan’s seniors, and all those who know they might never be in this position again.

Winovich, for one, intends to seize it like he would a limping quarterback on a half-speed rollout.