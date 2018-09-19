The Big Ten season has arrived, with all its intrigue, exultation, misery, and schadenfreude. For some, it’s as welcome as the ice cream truck coming down the street.

For the unprepared, it’s like an indefatigable vacuum cleaner salesman dumping dirt on your carpet and hunkering down for a long stay.

Scott Frost ushers Nebraska into town, 0-2 in actual play, 0-1 against the weatherman. He’s getting a humbling in the early going, but he could have the Cornhuskers detasseling foes in the near future — especially when quarterback Adrian Martinez returns.

Michigan isn’t any stranger to the new head ‘Husker. Frost made the My Pillow guy look introverted when lobbying for half a national championship in 1997. He defiantly declared his Central Florida squad “outhit” Michigan in a 51-14 cliffhanger two years ago in The Big House.

He fired a shot across Jim Harbaugh’s recruiting bow upon arriving in beautiful, balmy Nebraska, pondering aloud why recruits would choose the chill of Ann Arbor over lovely Lincoln. He stopped just shy of hailing his state’s stunning mountain overlooks and breathtaking ocean beaches, demonstrating laudable restraint.