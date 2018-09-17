Videos: Harbaugh, 5 Players Look Ahead To Nebraska, Start Of Big Ten Play
Jim Harbaugh met with the media for his weekly press conference this afternoon, and was joined by junior linebacker Devin Bush, junior right guard Mike Onwenu, senior safety Tyree Kinnel, senior wideout Grant Perry and sophomore center Cesar Ruiz.
They discussed how excited they are to get Big Ten play under way this weekend.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Junior linebacker Devin Bush
Senior safety Tyree Kinnel
Junior right guard Mike Onwenu
Senior receiver Grant Perry
Sophomore center Cesar Ruiz
---
