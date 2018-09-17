Ticker
Videos: Harbaugh, 5 Players Look Ahead To Nebraska, Start Of Big Ten Play

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan will face Nebraska at noon on Saturday.
Lon Horwedel

Jim Harbaugh met with the media for his weekly press conference this afternoon, and was joined by junior linebacker Devin Bush, junior right guard Mike Onwenu, senior safety Tyree Kinnel, senior wideout Grant Perry and sophomore center Cesar Ruiz.

They discussed how excited they are to get Big Ten play under way this weekend.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Junior linebacker Devin Bush


Senior safety Tyree Kinnel


Junior right guard Mike Onwenu


Senior receiver Grant Perry


Sophomore center Cesar Ruiz


