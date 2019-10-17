The Michigan Wolverines' football team finally got its ground game on track last Saturday at Illinois, compiling a season-high 295 yards while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The Maize and Blue had only been averaging 129.2 yards on the ground through the club's first five games, and had surpassed 141 yards in just one contest (233 in the season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State). Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins led the way against the Illini with 125 yards and a touchdown, while freshman running back Zach Charbonnet chipped in 116 yards and a score of his own.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins' 7.3 yards per carry lead the team this season, while his 189 rushing yards check in second. (AP Images)

Outstanding ground efforts have led to high levels of success during head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan (since 2015), with Saturday's performance actually checking in as the eighth-best rushing total under his tutelage, and the 16th time overall that his club had rushed for at least 250 yards in a game.

All 16 of those contests have also shared one key element: U-M is undefeated in each of them.

Every Time Michigan has Rushed for at Least 250 Yards in a Game Under Harbaugh Year Game Rushing Yards Yards per Carry Rushing TDs Result 2016 @ Rutgers 486 9.2 9 W, 78-0 2017 Minnesota 371 10 4 W, 33-10 2017 Rutgers 334 6.5 4 W, 35-14 2016 Penn State 326 6.7 6 W, 49-10 2018 Wisconsin 320 6.7 3 W, 38-13 2018 Western Michigan 308 8.8 3 W, 49-3 2016 Hawaii 306 7.8 4 W, 63-3 2019 @ Illinois 295 6.1 3 W, 42-25 2018 Nebraska 285 6.3 4 W, 56-10 2016 Maryland 273 7 5 W, 59-3 2017 @ Indiana 271 6.2 3 W, 27-20 2016 Illinois 270 4.6 3 W, 41-8 2018 Penn State 259 5 3 W, 42-7 2018 Indiana 257 5.1 1 W, 31-20 2015 UNLV 254 6.5 3 W, 28-7 2015 BYU 254 5 3 W, 31-0

Not only has Michigan consistently beat its opponents when it has success running the ball, but it usually obliterates them. Only one of the 16 games on the list above was decided by single digits (the 27-20 overtime victory at Indiana in 2017), while nine of them were determined by at least 30 points. The Wolverines have also shown an ability to pick up yards on the ground in chunks in the victories listed above, averaging at least 6.1 yards per carry in all but four of them. Another aspect that needs to be mentioned is that almost all of U-M's best rushing outputs under Harbaugh have occurred in Ann Arbor, with the 2016 affair at Rutgers, the 2017 showdown at Indiana and last Saturday's win at Illinois being the lone exceptions. It's worth noting, though, that the Scarlet Knights' 2016 run defense finished 126th in the nation, the Hoosiers' 2017 crew concluded at 61st and the Illini's current unit stands at 107th after seven weeks. Why the Maize and Blue haven't been able to consistently establish excellent rushing outputs on the road in recent years remains a mystery, though it doesn't seem likely they'll buck that trend on Saturday when considering how Penn State's defensive front has performed this season. The Nittany Lions' run defense currently ranks third in the country in yards allowed per game (53.8) and first in yards per carry (1.5), and has held five of its six opponents to 70 rushing yards or fewer (including a season-best minus-19 against Purdue on Oct. 5).

