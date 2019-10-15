Videos: Charbonnet Gives Update On Health, Dax Hill On Why He Chose U-M
Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, freshman nickelback/safety Daxton Hill and senior safety Josh Metellus all spoke with the media tonight about the Maize and Blue's massive upcoming showdown at Penn State on Saturday night.
Metellus talked about getting revenge for the 2017 loss U-M suffered there, while Charbonnet fielded questions about his health and Hill about his transition to Michigan.
Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet
Freshman nickelback/safety Daxton Hill
Senior safety Josh Metellus
