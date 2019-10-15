News More News
Videos: Charbonnet Gives Update On Health, Dax Hill On Why He Chose U-M

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, freshman nickelback/safety Daxton Hill and senior safety Josh Metellus all spoke with the media tonight about the Maize and Blue's massive upcoming showdown at Penn State on Saturday night.

Metellus talked about getting revenge for the 2017 loss U-M suffered there, while Charbonnet fielded questions about his health and Hill about his transition to Michigan.

RELATED: James Franklin Previews Michigan, Talks Gattis

RELATED: Glasgow Rated as U-M's top Defender After Illinois win

Michigan Wolverines football freshman safety/nickelback Daxton Hill has averaged 18.6 defensive snaps per game over U-M's last three outings.
Michigan Wolverines football freshman safety/nickelback Daxton Hill has averaged 18.6 defensive snaps per game over U-M's last three outings. (AP Images)

Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet

Freshman nickelback/safety Daxton Hill

Senior safety Josh Metellus

