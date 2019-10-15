Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, freshman nickelback/safety Daxton Hill and senior safety Josh Metellus all spoke with the media tonight about the Maize and Blue's massive upcoming showdown at Penn State on Saturday night.

Metellus talked about getting revenge for the 2017 loss U-M suffered there, while Charbonnet fielded questions about his health and Hill about his transition to Michigan.