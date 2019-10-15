We analyze these elements and more in this week's edition of 'Beyond the box Score.'

The outlet also tabbed the Maize and Blue offensive linemen — not the running backs — as the main beneficiaries of the team's 295-yard rushing output.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow as the Michigan Wolverines' best football defender following the club's 42-25 win at Illinois, thanks to his 11 tackles and blocked punt.

Notes

• Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks' four-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was just the second scoring grab of his career. His lone other came on a 41-yard pass in Michigan's 31-20 victory over Indiana last year on Nov. 17.

• Redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black's recent underwhelming play continued on Saturday, with the Connecticut native hauling in just two catches for 21 yards.

Ever since he reeled in 80 yards in the season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State, Black has averaged just 30.4 yards in the five games since.

• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 98 yards were a career-high, with all of them actually occurring in the first half. Seventy-one of them came on a single play in the second quarter, which happened to be the longest catch of Bell's career.

He now has 361 receiving yards on the year, which overtook junior wideout Nico Collins for the team lead, and are actually 92 more yards than anyone else on the roster.

Bell is still in search of his first touchdown of the season though.

• Collins missed Saturday's game with injury, marking the first U-M contest he did not appear in since the 31-20 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 25, 2017.

• Redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker's 25-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was the first score of his career, and just the second catch of his U-M tenure. His lone other came on a 29-yard grab in the Sept. 28 win over Rutgers.