Beyond The Box Score: Glasgow Rated As U-M's Top Defender Following UI Win
Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow as the Michigan Wolverines' best football defender following the club's 42-25 win at Illinois, thanks to his 11 tackles and blocked punt.
The outlet also tabbed the Maize and Blue offensive linemen — not the running backs — as the main beneficiaries of the team's 295-yard rushing output.
We analyze these elements and more in this week's edition of 'Beyond the box Score.'
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Illinois (11-for-22, 194 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions)
Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:
20+ yards: 0-for-3, 0 yards
10-19 yards: 5-for-8, 123 yards, three touchdowns
0-9 yards: 6-for-9, 71 yards
LOS-behind: 0-for-0, 0 yards
Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 5-for-7, 50 yards, one touchdown
Middle: 4-for-10, 107 yards, one touchdown
Right: 2-for-3, 37 yards, one touchdown
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
7
|
3, 36, 1
|
0
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
4
|
2, 14, 1
|
1
|
WR Tarik Black
|
3
|
2, 21, 0
|
0
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
3
|
3, 98, 0
|
0
|
RB Zach Charbonnet
|
1
|
0, 0, 0
|
0
|
FB/DT Ben Mason
|
1
|
0, 0, 0
|
0
|
TE Luke Schoonmaker
|
1
|
1, 25, 1
|
0
Notes
• Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks' four-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was just the second scoring grab of his career. His lone other came on a 41-yard pass in Michigan's 31-20 victory over Indiana last year on Nov. 17.
• Redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black's recent underwhelming play continued on Saturday, with the Connecticut native hauling in just two catches for 21 yards.
Ever since he reeled in 80 yards in the season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State, Black has averaged just 30.4 yards in the five games since.
• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 98 yards were a career-high, with all of them actually occurring in the first half. Seventy-one of them came on a single play in the second quarter, which happened to be the longest catch of Bell's career.
He now has 361 receiving yards on the year, which overtook junior wideout Nico Collins for the team lead, and are actually 92 more yards than anyone else on the roster.
Bell is still in search of his first touchdown of the season though.
• Collins missed Saturday's game with injury, marking the first U-M contest he did not appear in since the 31-20 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 25, 2017.
• Redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker's 25-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was the first score of his career, and just the second catch of his U-M tenure. His lone other came on a 29-yard grab in the Sept. 28 win over Rutgers.
Observations From Michigan's Offensive Snap Counts:
• Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet's 32 snaps were the most of any U-M running back, and the most he had seen since receiving 72 in the Sept. 7 win over Army.
Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins' 21 were close behind, however, and were a career-high for the Missouri native.
Redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner, meanwhile, only received one snap, likely a result of him fumbling last week against Iowa.
• Freshman tight end Erick All's injury opened the door for Schoonmaker to see more playing time, with the Connecticut native receiving a career-high 30 snaps against the Illini.
Prior to Saturday, Schoonmaker had seen more than six snaps in a game just once in his career (13 earlier this season against Rutgers).
Senior tight end Sean McKeon returned from injury following a two-week absence, but was clearly limited, seeing action on just four plays.
• Junior fullback/defensive tackle Ben Mason took part in a season-high nine offensive snaps on Saturday, but his action on that side of the ball has not been pretty this year.
He coughed up a costly fumble in the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin, and committed a personal foul down by the goal line on Saturday that helped prevent the Wolverines from finding the end zone.
