News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 11:38:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Analysis: Illinois — A Closer Look

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Final thoughts after watching film of Michigan's 42-25 win at Illinois ...

What we picked up on film after watching film of Michigan’s 42-25 win at Illinois … First off … great job bringing the fight to a team that didn’t want to be there. Illinois is a bad football team, probably second only to Rutgers in the Big Ten bad, and U-M hammered them in the run game early to set the tone — as they should have, given Illinois’ standing as one of the worst run defense teams in the country.

Redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins’ 29-yard touchdown run should have been about a five-yard gain for first down, but horrible safety play (we saw it all day from the Illini) turned it into a score. One tackler was going for the strip instead of a tackle, and the safety does a fly-by … six points.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

RELATED

U-M Must Have Laser Focus vs. PSU

Monday Musings: U-M vs. PSU


Michigan running back Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards against Illinois.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards against Illinois. (AP Images)

More ...

A SECOND LOOK — ILLINOIS

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}