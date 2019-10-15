Final thoughts after watching film of Michigan's 42-25 win at Illinois ...

What we picked up on film after watching film of Michigan’s 42-25 win at Illinois … First off … great job bringing the fight to a team that didn’t want to be there. Illinois is a bad football team, probably second only to Rutgers in the Big Ten bad, and U-M hammered them in the run game early to set the tone — as they should have, given Illinois’ standing as one of the worst run defense teams in the country.

Redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins’ 29-yard touchdown run should have been about a five-yard gain for first down, but horrible safety play (we saw it all day from the Illini) turned it into a score. One tackler was going for the strip instead of a tackle, and the safety does a fly-by … six points.