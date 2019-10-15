Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and his father, Jack, discussed the Maize and Blue's 42-25 win at Illinois over the weekend on this morning's 'Attack Each day' podcast. Jim Harbaugh was especially pleased with the way his team responded to adversity once the Illini went on their 25-0 run, and how the offense was able to put the game away with a crucial drive late in the fourth quarter.

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson has compiled a 9-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. (AP Images)

Jim Harbaugh, Recapping the Illinois win:

“It was a great win. There was so much great play by our team, and I’d like to highlight that. [Senior quarterback] Shea Patterson had a terrific game, and [redshirt freshman running back] Hassan Haskins had an excellent game with some big runs and yards after contact. "Shea had some great throws in a windy environment. [Redshirt junior tight end] Nick Eubanks had a touchdown catch and set the tone early with some of his blocks. [Sophomore receiver] Ronnie Bell stood out with big plays and yards after the catch. "The offensive line really stood out and helped us run the ball effectively. [Redshirt freshman tight end] Luke Schoonmaker had his first touchdown catch. [Junior wideout] Donovan [Peoples-Jones] jarred his leg a bit but then came back and was in on that crucial drive before catching the touchdown pass. "We ended the game with the ball for five minutes, and you love to see your team grind some meat and end the game in the victory formation. We drove the ball 40 or 50 yards on that series. "It made me feel good watching the offense take time off the clock. [Fifth-year senior linebacker] Jordan Glasgow was all over the field and was near the ball at all times with PBUs, hurries, pressures and the blocked punt. "[Senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp had a fumble recovery and made other big plays. [Senior linebacker] Josh Uche had five tackles but three were sacks and the other two were for loss. "[Junior cornerback] Ambry Thomas had an outstanding game, and so did [sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson. When guys are playing hard, you can get everything else. "I love the way they were flying around and playing. We did fumble a couple of times, but then we went out and got our own fumbles. We ended the game with the ball and now it’s back to work today, because we’re excited for this week’s challenge. "[Redshirt freshman linebacker] Cam McGrone was our Defensive Player of the Game, along with Uche. Hassan Haskins and Patterson were our players of the game on offense, and Glasgow was on special teams.”

Jack Harbaugh, on the Consistently High Level of Play From Several Players:

“We hear the same names every week, so the consistency with which those guys play gives you an idea of the type of football players they are. "You can expect as a coach that kind of performance every single week, and there isn’t anything coaches appreciate more than knowing you’ll get a great performance every time out."

Jim Harbaugh, Discussing Shea Patterson's Successful Fourth Down run in the Fourth Quarter:

“It was a quarterback sweep but Shea couldn’t get the perimeter and had to go up inside. [Senior right guard] Mike Onwenu had a great kickout block and [redshirt freshman right tackle] Jalen Mayfield had a great down block. "Shea had to lower the shoulder because the tackle was coming right at the yard to gain line, and he hit the soft shoulder and bounced off to get two or three more yards. His pad level was down and good, and he was charging for that yard to gain. "Shea had a few of those kinds of runs against Iowa too, though we blocked it better this game. [Former U-M quarterback] Rick Leach would go knee down and then reach the ball forward as he was going down, and the football would break the plane of the goal line. "They don’t do that these days, so you have to get it all while your knee is still off the ground.”

Jim Harbaugh, Praising the way Michigan Responded to Illinois' Second Half run:

“Some people call it a gut check. We saw Nick Eubanks go down and was in pain, and then come back in and continue on. Peoples-Jones did the same, and [redshirt sophomore receiver] Tarik [Black] twisted his ankle a bit and got back in to fight. "Ronnie is always that way, and has the personality of always more, aggressive, attack and ‘get me the ball.’ I could see it, feel it, sensed it and felt confident. That was the driving force to go for it on fourth down, even though the analytics said to kick the field goal. "I had confidence in our offense, quarterback and offensive line to get it blocked and pick it up. The team came out with tremendous energy right from the beginning and it never waned from the first snap to the last.”

Jim Harbaugh, Briefly Looking Ahead to Penn State: