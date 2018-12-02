Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan head coach Mel Pearson walked into the postgame interview room Saturday night, and one could see the frustration on his face and hear it in his voice.

Pearson’s Wolverines had just lost a game to Big Ten and in-state rival Michigan State after two overtimes and a shootout that gave the Spartans a weekend sweep of the Wolverines. In the standings, the game was a tie, but the look on Pearson’s face said that it felt like a loss.

“It’s brutal,” Pearson started. “You know, if you walk into our locker room right now, you’d think that something drastic had happened. It’s tough. It’s a big rivalry. They take it seriously. They take it to heart. We felt we deserved better, that’s the frustrating thing.

“We had two pretty good games and you get one point out of it. That’s sports. Some nights it’s not going to go your way. The shots were 40-19 in Michigan’s favor. They may have had a handful of scoring opportunities tonight. We had a number of them. It’s a tough night for all of us.”

Michigan State came from behind both nights to gain the two positive results, 4-3 on Friday night in East Lansing and a 1-1 tie in Ann Arbor on Saturday with a shootout win over the Wolverines to gain an extra point in the Big Ten conference standings.

In Friday’s series opener, Michigan held the lead twice on goals by sophomore forwards Josh Norris and Jack Becker, but a pair of third-period Spartan goals iced the come-from-behind victory for Michigan State, despite a late game-tying goal by junior forward Nick Pastujov.

Michigan again jumped out to an early first-period lead on Saturday on Nick Boka’s one-timer on the power play off a cross-ice pass from sophomore defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Michigan State tied the game, 1-1, on a power-play goal of their own from junior forward Taro Hirose early in the second period and no further goals were scored through the final period and both overtimes.

Freshman Spartan goaltender Drew DeRidder, a graduate of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, made his first big career splash for Michigan State, providing excellent efforts both games. Entering the weekend, DeRidder had played in five of the Spartan’s 12 contests, posting a stat line of 3.45 goals-against and an .875 save percentage. DeRidder faced 86 Michigan shots over the two-game series and performed so well that he exited the weekend with a much-improved 2.96 goals-against and a .906 save percentage.

“I thought we played hard tonight,” Pearson said after Saturday’s game. “I thought we did a good job of limiting them. We outshot them 40-19. We outshot them 46-29 last night.

“In our situation now, we’re not scoring goals and we can’t get any separation from the teams we’re playing. I thought we had opportunities tonight to get up on them and create a couple goal spread, but we couldn’t. They played a perfect little game, got great goaltending, scored on their chance and just had guys back [to defend]. That’s the way they play. They have people back and you’re not going to get many odd-man rushes. You got to grind it out against them. You have to play an ugly game. Unfortunately, it’s an ugly game and we’ve got to learn how to play in those games.”