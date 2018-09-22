Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Video: Jim Harbaugh, Players Post-Nebraska

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players talk after the Wolverines' 56-10 drubbing of Nebraska.

Jim Harbaugh

Junior linebacker Devin Bush, sophomore fullback Ben Mason and redshirt junior left tackle Jon Runyan

Junior left guard Ben Bredeson


Senior running back Karan Higdon


Junior safety Josh Metellus

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich


