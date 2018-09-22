Michigan players insisted they wanted to make a statement to open Big Ten play. This one consisted of chiseling their message in stone tablets and smashing them over Nebraskan heads.

The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0) ground the ‘Huskers into corn meal, pounding out a 56-10 win at Michigan Stadium that ended, in reality, well before halftime. They buried Scott Frost’s squad (0-3, 0-1) in a crushing ground attack, out-rushing Nebraska 285-39, on the way to a 491-132 total offense avalanche.

They scored on a breakaway by senior tailback Karan Higdon (12 carries, 136 yards, one TD), three bruising bull rushes by sophomore fullback Ben Mason (six carries, 18 yards, three touchdowns) a breathtaking 60-yard punt-return TD by sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, and a touchdown toss by efficient junior quarterback Shea Patterson (15-for-22, 120 yards).

On defense, the Wolverines buried the ‘Huskers like last year’s corn stubble. They harassed starting quarterback Adrian Martinez into a 7-for-15 day throwing, with 22 passing yards and a pickoff. Martinez sat out most of the second half for his own safety — and because the game was long gone.

Aided by 39 lost yards on sacks, the Wolverines stonewalled Nebraska with 39 net yards on the ground. In other words, Michigan planted Nebraska more thoroughly than spring crops.

“It definitely was a statement game,” noted junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr., who posted a sack among his team-leading six tackles. “Nebraska being a Big Ten team, and this being the start of the Big Ten season, why not pop it off like that?”

Why not, indeed? The Wolverines weren’t going to be outhit, outscored, or out-anything on this afternoon.

“I thought our team played very physical in all phases, offensively, defensively, special teams,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It showed up in a lot of the one-on-one matchups, it showed up in the goal line, short-yardage football on both sides. I thought our receivers blocked extremely well again. Donovan was blocking extremely well. It showed up on the punt return, some great blocks there. I thought physically our team played well today.”

Nebraska might have thought it had a chance to turn its season around, coming into Big Ten play. Those thoughts didn’t last long, when reality hit.

Michigan’s defense delivered from the opening possession, fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lawrence Marshall tipping a Martinez pass high into the air. Junior safety Josh Metellus slashed in and slid under it for his second interception in as many weeks, giving the Wolverines the ball at their own 36.

Six plays later, Mason crashed in from the 1, putting U-M on top just 4:33 into the contest. Higdon set the table, breaking off a 46-yard run, and Mason played hammer thereafter, slamming four straight times into the Cornhuskers’ defense to score.

“Ben Mason is incredible,” Higdon said. “He comes in, each and every day, working hard, lifting other guys up. He plays with a mentality unknown, and I love it.”

The Wolverines didn’t wait around to blast Nebraska in the mouth with the combo punch, either. A 14-yard sack on Martinez by redshirt junior viper Jordan Glasgow and a subsequent punt catch interference penalty on Nebraska set the U-M up at the Cornhuskers’ 44.

This time, Higdon burst like a bullet train through a leveled cornfield, chugging untouched to the goal line on a one-play touchdown surge. At 8:58 of the first quarter, Frost’s team trailed, 14-0, stunned as a man taking a 100-foot plunge off a silo into waste-deep pig slop.

“It was great,” Higdon said. “We came out fast, strong. We jumped on them quick, and I think we made a statement. Today was a statement game. Opening up Big Ten play is always difficult, and I thought we did a good job.”