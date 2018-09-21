Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Three things we like about this Michigan football team, two aspects of the team where fans need to “relax” and one prediction …

THREE THINGS WE REALLY LIKE ABOUT THIS MICHIGAN TEAM.

• Shea Patterson’s ability to hit open receivers whether he’s in the pocket or on the move. We’re going to date ourselves here, but back in 1986, Michigan hosted Oregon State at the Big House. Watching the game from the end zone offers some perspective about what a quarterback faces, and quarterback Jim Harbaugh was the guy under center that day.

On one play, Harbaugh avoided pressure by stepping up in the pocket, moved right and threw to an open receiver on the dead run for a first down, at which point the man in front of us shook his head and said, ‘we are so spoiled.’