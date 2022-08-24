Michigan women's basketball is entering a new era, one that will come with plenty of questions from fans and pundits alike. How will the Wolverines adapt without the presence of superstar Naz Hillmon?

Coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season, the players that are returning are wanting more. They're not wondering what it would be like if Hillmon was there, instead, they're looking to the future. Wanting to pave their own paths on their own terms.

"I think our team has a very competitive and greedy mindset," U-M forward Cameron Williams said recently on the Defend the Block podcast. "A lot of people have wondered what our team will be like next year but all of us are ready for whatever is to come. I think we all just really want to win. I think that's one of the great things about our team, we all have a very greedy mindset.

"Everyone is constantly trying to find ways to be better individually and as a team. I think that's what is going to separate us from other teams. I think that's what is going to take us to the next level and have a winning and competitive mindset for the season."

The expectations for this season, naturally, are high in Ann Arbor. The program has reached even greater heights in the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons but no one is satisfied with showing up.

Hillmon played a major role in getting the program to where it is today but Williams and the rest of the team are now in trophy hunting mode.

"With losing Naz, no one is trying to replace her," Williams said. "I think all of us are trying to be the best we can be individually and to make our team one of the best teams in the country. I think just day in and day out, doing whatever the team needs to be successful is what's going to be the biggest key for us.

"Individually, as a team, everyone has a different role in the team so I think when everyone finds what specifically they need to do to make our team successful, I think that's when we'll be the most successful."

---