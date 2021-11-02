Michigan women's basketball season primer

When it comes to the moment of defeat, gentle reminders are few and far between.

Tears will be shed, what-ifs flutter like the annoyance of a buzzing fly, and the sorrow experienced in the days and months afterward can only be soaked for so long before the heart runs full.

Hard looks in the mirror can be an unfortunate coping mechanism, staring face-to-face with red-colored eyes and a frown nestled slightly above the chin, a physical image of being flattened by competition.

It’s believed that lessons are the most powerful when they are taught by losing, but so is the driving force behind a will to reach heights never touched or seen, a commonality in both life and the sport of basketball.

Despite the numerous barriers from a COVID-19 stricken season that trotted without an answer, adding to the countless fights against uncertainty, exposures, and vexation, the Michigan women’s program reached the pinnacle of its storied history in 2020-21.

A three-point difference in overtime at the Alamodome in San Antonio would end a celebrated run to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament as the Wolverines clawed their way to a 16-6 record en route to the deepest postseason campaign ever.

A big blue checkmark for a team that never fell out of the Associated Press Top-25 Poll in consecutive weeks.

Now, heading into the exhibition opener on November 4, the spirit clouding over year 10 of the Kim Barnes Arico era feels assured that last season wasn’t a fluke.

That starts with a heavy crop of returning talent.

A good problem to have is where to start the humble bragging. For senior forward Naz Hillmon, the list begins with her mountainous accolades.

The 6-foot-2 native of Cleveland not only became the first Michigan player, man or woman, to notch 50 total points in a single game last season, she also recorded 15 double-doubles for an average of 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

As the leader for the Wolverines in both categories, Hillmon would go on to receive the Big Ten Player of the Year award and first-team All-American honors by the Associated Press and Sports Illustrated.

Hillmon is an aggressive presence down low in the paint, tabbed as one of the best rebounders in the country, with an ability to create offensively due to her long reach and footwork.

Leigha Brown provides veteran support from the wing for Michigan, recording 18.2 points per game last year. Brown completed her first season at Michigan after transferring from Nebraska and went on to earn All-Big Ten second-team honors.

Brown, utilizing an efficient mid-range jumper, shot 52.3% from the field on 218 total attempts last season. The 6-foot-1 senior from Auburn, Indiana was named to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten team along with Hillmon.

Amy Dilk is the third starter back for the Wolverines who is heading into her senior season. Dilk put up 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 3.9 assists in 28.1 minutes per game at the guard position. Other notable Michigan returns are guard Danielle Rauch, guard Maddie Nolan, and forward Emily Kiser.

There are 11 players back from last season’s run to the Sweet Sixteen. That’s 11 players who successfully managed to navigate through the toxicity and turmoil of the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year saw eight postponements and one cancellation but the Wolverines capped off a 9-5 Big Ten record and a No. 14 and No. 16 ranking in the coaches and AP Poll respectively. Michigan began the season with 10 straight wins, including an 84-63 thrashing over then-No. 15 Northwestern in Evanston on January 3.

More headline wins for the programs were the bouncing of both No. 15 Ohio State on February 21 and rival Michigan State five days earlier at the Crisler Center.

In the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines knocked off No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast and No. 3 Tennessee by double-figures in the River Walk Region before going toe-to-toe with the defending national champions, No. 2 Baylor, in extra time during the second weekend.

The number of firsts were plenty for a program that crept their way to a No. 11 ranking to end the season. With Barnes Arico extending her contract through the 2025-26 season, the Wolverines are again poised to make another run thanks to an experienced roster credited by the seniors of Hillmon, Brown, and Dilk.

Much like Michigan, who’s slated at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 women’s preseason basketball poll, the rest of the Big Ten is stockpiled with talent, as Maryland (No. 4), Indiana (8), Iowa (9), Ohio State (T-17), and Michigan State all received votes.

South Carolina headlines the poll with 14-first place votes, followed by No. 2 Connecticut with 10 votes and No. 3 Stanford with five votes.

Michigan’s non-conference schedule has three neutral-site games against Oregon State and Mississippi State for the Daytona Beach Invitational during the Thanksgiving weekend and a rematch against Baylor on December 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut for the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

The first road contest for the Wolverines of the season is an in-state battle with Central Michigan on November 20, followed by a nationally-televised matchup against Louisville in accordance with the annual ACC–Big Ten Challenge.

There are four freshmen newcomers to the roster that finished No. 18 in the 2021 espnW Recruiting Rankings, third overall in the Big Ten behind Maryland (No. 9) and Northwestern (No. 10), trumpeted by two four-star recruits in guards Laila Phelia and Ariana Wiggins.

Phelia, the 5-foot-11 native of Cincinnati, came in at No. 28 overall in the espnW Top-100 listing and No. 11 at her position. Phelia brings an excellent 3-point shot and a sound defensive presence. Wiggins’ transition game bodes strongly due to her athleticism. Wiggins is the No. 68 player in the espnW Top-100 and No. 28 at guard.

The assistant coach makeup will also look much different as all three from last season departed for other opportunities. Barnes Arico has found their replacements in Carrie Moore, Val Nainima, and Harry Rafferty.

Moore was an assistant for North Carolina the previous two seasons and grew up in Detroit where she won a pair of state championships at Detroit Country Day High School.

Moore joins Nainima, who spent the past seven years at Fordham with four as an assistant and Rafferty where he earned the promotion from graduate manager, a position he held at Michigan for two seasons.

Losing comes with a price but it also provides the storybook chance to outdo what was done before. Michigan has yet to win a Big Ten regular-season or conference tournament and advance beyond the Sweet Sixteen.

That stands to change with players like Hillmon and Brown hitting the peak of their collegiate careers while the underclassmen are ready to make strides before the torch is passed on.

Nothing can be said differently about Michigan becoming true contenders on the national stage. Where the Wolverines go from here stands on the hunger of hoisting a championship, becoming the first among their processors to do so.