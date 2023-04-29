Ronnie Bell was selected on day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the seventh round. The wide receiver is heading to the San Francisco 49ers after they chose him with the 253rd pick.

Ronnie Bell has been the heart of the Michigan Wolverines during their back-to-back Big Ten Championship run. The two-time captain was Michigan's leading receiver in 3 of the last 4 seasons, with Bell missing 2021 due to an ACL injury.

Bell bounced back in a big way in 2022, becoming JJ McCarthy's favorite target, getting more than double the targets of Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson combined.

Coming back from a season-ending injury, Bell all 14 games at wide receiver; led the team with 62 receptions and 889 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

RONNIE BELL MICHIGAN CAREER

• Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (third team, coaches and media in 2022; honorable mention, media in 2019)

• Voted a captain by his teammates (2021)

• Five-year letterman (2018-19-20-21-22)

• Recipient of the 2018 Rookie of the Year Award (Offense) and 2019, '22 Offensive Skill Player of the Year awards

• Has appeared in 47 games in his career with 31 starts at wide receiver