Mike Elston breaks down journey back to Michigan

Mike Elston spent 12 seasons on Notre Dame's defensive staff before returning to Ann Arbor, where he played four years as an outside linebacker from 1993 to 1996.

As a featured guest on Jon Jansen's "In The Trenches" podcast, Elston expressed his excitement to be back where it all began 29 years ago.

"My family and I are so excited. I’ve always had my eyes on getting back to Ann Arbor," Elston told Jansen. "My wife came into my office (at Michigan) and she said, "do you remember dreaming about being here?" It's been a special homecoming."

Brian Kelly was at Notre Dame for 12 seasons. Elston was on staff for each one. The two worked together since 2004. Yet when Kelly departed for LSU, Elston stayed.

Shortly after his intentions to steer clear of Kelly's newest venture hit the news, Elston's agent would get a call about his alma mater. After spending the majority of his 21-year coaching career in South Bend, Elston was ready to make a move after all ... but not to Louisiana.

"The moment it happened, my agent called me and asked me if I’d be interested in Michigan," Elston told Jansen. "I don’t want to say what my answer was ... but it started with an ‘H’ and ended with a yeah."

The process was seamless. Michigan wanted one of college football's best assistants, and Elston wanted to come home.

"Coach Harbaugh reached out and that was it. When I brought it up to my wife, she was ecstatic," he said. "It happened very quickly. The feeling was mutual ... they wanted me here, and I wanted to be here -- as quickly as possible."







