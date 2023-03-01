This time last year, the major question surrounding the Michigan football program was how the Wolverines were going to replace production on the defensive line after Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo departed the program.

Those questions were quickly answered thanks to a breakout year from Mike Morris in an expanded role in the defense.

After a 2023 campaign that concluded with him declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, the questions are back surrounding the program about replacing production from the likes of Morris and interior defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

As for his position group, though, Morris has high hopes that the returning players will take a major step forward.

"In the EDGE group, I have no idea because there's so many great guys," Morris told reporters during the NFL Combine when asked who was going to step up next season. "Some good guys coming in as freshmen as well, some freshmen that are really good. Some juniors that are seniors that are going to be stepping up. We're edge rush U. There's going to be a person every single year coming up."

When pressed to single out players that will take a step on defense, Morris didn't hesitate to single out two players that also saw their roles increase this season and will be looking to take their games to another level.

"I have two guys," Morris said. "Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor. Really excited to see what they can do. Jaylen is a SAM that can rush the passer on third down and Braiden is an athletic freak. I think both of them are going to do really, really well. Jaylen stepped up when I was hurt in the Purdue game. Braiden had a lot of good snaps this year as well and came in clutch in the Michigan State game with the sack. I feel like both of them can do really great things."