News More News
ago football Edit

Moore, Johnson among those listed as questionable, Makari Paige out

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Michigan, in accordance with the Big Ten's new rule, released an availability report ahead of its week 2 game against UNLV. Headlining the report were defensive backs Rod Moore and Will Johnson, who were both listed as questionable.

Moore and Johnson were both listed as questionable for last week's season opener. Both players warmed up, but neither saw the field for precautionary reasons.

Earlier this week, defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale said Moore and Johnson were "getting closer and closer" to a return, but noted that they will wait until the two are "100% ready."

Additionally, the injury bug has hit the defensive backfield beyond just Moore and Johnson. Safety Makari Paige is also listed as out for the game.

As we await the verdict on whether the two defensive backs will play, below is the full availability report.

Questionable

Darrius Clemons

Will Johnson

Rod Moore

Christian Boivin

Peyton O'Leary

Out

Amorion Walker

Makari Paige

Tavierre Dunlap

Benjamin Hall

Jimmy Rolder

German Green

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}