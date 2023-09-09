Moore, Johnson among those listed as questionable, Makari Paige out
Michigan, in accordance with the Big Ten's new rule, released an availability report ahead of its week 2 game against UNLV. Headlining the report were defensive backs Rod Moore and Will Johnson, who were both listed as questionable.
Moore and Johnson were both listed as questionable for last week's season opener. Both players warmed up, but neither saw the field for precautionary reasons.
Earlier this week, defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale said Moore and Johnson were "getting closer and closer" to a return, but noted that they will wait until the two are "100% ready."
Additionally, the injury bug has hit the defensive backfield beyond just Moore and Johnson. Safety Makari Paige is also listed as out for the game.
As we await the verdict on whether the two defensive backs will play, below is the full availability report.
Questionable
Darrius Clemons
Will Johnson
Rod Moore
Christian Boivin
Peyton O'Leary
Out
Amorion Walker
Makari Paige
Tavierre Dunlap
Benjamin Hall
Jimmy Rolder
German Green
