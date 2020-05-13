More Praise For TJ Guy — 'He Dominates The Competition' In Massachusetts
The Michigan Wolverines have hit the Northeast region of the country hard in their 2021 football recruiting class, with three of their 13 commits currently residing in Massachusetts and one in New Jersey.
Though just a three-star, Mansfield (Mass.) High defensive end TJ Guy is viewed as one of the diamonds in the rough of the group, helping lead his Hornets squad to an impressive 11-1 campaign last fall and a No. 2-ranked finish in the state of Massachusetts, according to MaxPreps.com.
RELATED: Ismael Zamor Talks Michigan, Offer
RELATED: Thoughts on Michigan Targets, Commits in New England
TheWolverine’s EJ Holland flew out to New England yesterday to watch Guy go through drills and workouts, and raved about the 6-4, 240-pounder afterward.
“This is a four-star prospect,” Holland wrote of Guy, and added that the defensive end is “going to be the steal of the class.”
“The way he carries himself is what impresses me most about him,” Attleboro head coach Michael Strachan added, whose Bombardiers squad fell to Mansfield and Guy last year, 46-7.
“He’s a big kid who’s strong and fluid when he runs, especially for someone with his size. He has a body that will just continue to get stronger, and is a dominant player and an opposing figure.
"We play Division 1 ball here in Massachusetts, and Guy dominates the competition.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news