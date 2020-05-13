The Michigan Wolverines have hit the Northeast region of the country hard in their 2021 football recruiting class, with three of their 13 commits currently residing in Massachusetts and one in New Jersey.

Though just a three-star, Mansfield (Mass.) High defensive end TJ Guy is viewed as one of the diamonds in the rough of the group, helping lead his Hornets squad to an impressive 11-1 campaign last fall and a No. 2-ranked finish in the state of Massachusetts, according to MaxPreps.com.