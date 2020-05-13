News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 New England WR Ismael Zamor On Michigan, Offseason Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Ismael Zamor is one of the top recruits in New England for next cycle.

The 2022 wide receiver from Everett (Mass.) High already holds a handful of offers and has kept in contact with a few Power Five programs throughout the dead period.

New England wide receiver Ismael Zamor holds a Michigan offer.
New England wide receiver Ismael Zamor holds a Michigan offer.

“Recruiting is going well,” Zamor said. “With the pandemic, I can’t make visits to campuses. But I’ve been talking to BC, Penn State, Michigan and some others. Overall, it’s going well.”

Zamor currently has scholarships in hand from Boston College, Michigan, Syracuse and UMass.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}