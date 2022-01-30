Motor City Hidden Gems: A 7v7 team bringing young Detroiters together

Detroit is known for being a melting pot of different background, cultures, and upbringing, sewn in to make up the largest city in the state of Michigan.

Detroit is also notorious of being a hotbed for high school football talent, combined with the public school system and suburban districts. With easier access to scout players through advanced technology and social media, that trend remains prevalent.

But the city over time has experienced a serious divide between sub-sections and neighborhoods. That idea of thinking flows from generation-to-generation, leading to those like Jerrell Allen to creating an opportunity for like-minded teenagers to come together through a sport enjoyed by all.

Allen is the defensive coordinator of Eastpointe (Mich.) High, as well as the founder, coach, and director of Motor City Hidden Gems, a 7v7 club that competes all across the country in offseason tournaments in preparations for the regular-season.

"They’re all brothers, like, from all sides of the city," Allen told The Maize and Blue Review. "It’s never been done before because Detroit has always had a rep of Eastside vs Westside or Southwest vs. that. But, we’re all family. It's our bond to be honest with you.”

Allen started the team at a small sports complex in the Eastside of Detroit at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Mound Road last year.

"Wall-to-wall, (the complex) is probably about 10 steps apart," he said. "We started with 20 guys, now it’s expanded to 70.”

What gets Allen out of bed every morning is being an advocate for adolescents. Holding a career as a social worker, he works closely with troubled youths in the city, essentially a role model for those who might not have that adult figure in their lives.

Allen doesn't need to be paid for it either. It's what he loves doing and will continue as long as there's teenagers who need an extended hand. That's the message imposed for the Motor City Hidden Gems and what's led them to recent success.

“I love the kids," Allen said. "I don’t want to get it wrong, but some kids are misunderstood. Some kids are labeled as bad because of things like ADHD or can’t sit down. I like to deal with those kids."

When talking to the players, the overwhelming message in regards to their coach is role model and mentor, almost father-like. The trust and belief in Allen is why players like 2023 River Rouge (Mich.) defensive back Brooklynd Butler carries on that loyalty.

"Honestly, (Allen) is an outstanding coach," Butler said. "He's improved my game and took me to levels that I've never been to before. He's also a good friend to have in my life because he's actually there for you. Some coaches will tell you they're there for you and (Allen) actually shows that he cares and loves us."

The Hidden Gems recently celebrated its one-year anniversary this month and is in search of bigger things to come in 2022. The club is coming off its last tournament appearance at Battle down in Miami last week and is competing in the Legacy Midnight Madness contest in Brighton, Michigan, at the Legacy Center Sports Complex this weekend.

Deciding on a name was easy for Allen and his players. The Hidden Gems are mostly comprised of kids under the radar in search of an opportunity at the next level. The hunger to get noticed by college coaches fuels the team at competitions and what sets them apart from others.

Among those on the club is 2024 River Rouge (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Nicholas Marsh, who picked up an offer from Michigan in January of last year and has visited Ann Arbor multiple times over the fall, including for the Ohio State game.

Marsh took part in Battle and was at Legacy despite basketball obligations. But Allen made sure to bring in dozens more donned in the alligator-color skinned jerseys to make their mark against some 60 other teams.

“We walk into tournaments confident and ready,” Allen said. “We’re always some of the best athletes there, we’re just under the radar, that’s why we’re the Motor City Hidden Gems. Most people don’t know us too much because we can’t afford all that much. But we always put our money together in order to attend tournaments and all that stuff.”

7v7 has become a country-wide phenomenon in recent years for a number of reasons. It allows high schoolers to keep tabs on their skillset throughout the winter and spring months while maintaining a fighting spirit before the shoulder pads get dusted off.

Football doesn't have to end in the fall for high schoolers so guys like Detroit (Mich.) Loyola athlete Dwight Bush Jr. use 7v7 for growth and development.

"7v7 brings everyone together because we have to bond as one and communicate as one," Bush Jr. said. "7v7 has been beneficial to me because it's helped me work on my man-on-man situations and coverage ability. It's also lets me know of different sets and formations."

Taking advantage of national exposure at tournaments like Battle, Legacy, and Pylon, keeps Allen and his players walking in the doors. Battle runs through May and will take place at several locations out west and down south. The Hidden Gems will be in Louisiana on March 12 and Washington D.C. on April 2 for Battle.

“It’s at 7v7 tournaments where college coaches get to be low key, wear a hat, and not be noticed," Allen said. "It’s a great opportunity for those coaches to be regular people and watch the talent. Then later, recruit for those kids for their team.”

A team like Michigan is one that Allen hopes to develop more of a relationship with. The process is beginning to take hold with Marsh in the fold, a heavy rising sophomore target for the Wolverines, which might blossom is something even bigger as the Hidden Gems nurture.

Allen was once in the shoes of his players and appreciates the education he received at that age to get to where he is now. He wants the same for the Hidden Gems once they turn into young adults.

“We have guys that deserve the Michigan culture," Allen said. "They deserve that education and they deserve to be on a campus like that. They deserve to play that level of football and we’re going to prove why we deserve that. We are a show, those guys are Hollywood.”