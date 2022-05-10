Moussa Diabate participating in NBA Draft Combine

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, who released the official list of NBA Draft Combine invites, Diabate was the lone Wolverine to receive the invite to the combine which is set to take place May 16-22.

With the NBA Draft Combine invite list officially sent out, we now have a clearer look at where things stand for Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan.

For Houstan, him being not on the list means that he will not be participating in either the NBA Draft Combine nor the NBA G League Elite Camp set to be held later this month.

Fellow guard Eli Brooks was invited to the G League camp.

