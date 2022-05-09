Eli Brooks receives NBA G League Elite Camp invite

Former Michigan guard Eli Brooks has a chance to showcase his skills on the NBA G League's biggest stage in hopes of continuing his basketball career as a professional.

The NBA G League announced on Monday that it has invited 44 prospects to compete in the NBA G League Elite Camp set to take place May 16 and May 17 in Chicago. Brooks' name makes an appearance on the list.

From the official release:

The NBA G League today announced the field of 44 prospects for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm® who will attend the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 16 and 17 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp gives draft prospects an opportunity to display their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives over the course of the camp by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills.

Based on performance, select players from the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022, which will be held May 18-22 at Wintrust Arena.

“We are thrilled to host this talented group of draft prospects at our NBA G League Elite Camp,” said NBA G League Head of Basketball Operations Malik Rose. “This is an incredible opportunity for these 44 young men to showcase their basketball abilities in front of both NBA and NBA G League front office personnel.”

NBA players that have participated in past NBA G League Elite Camps include New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, LA Clippers guard Terance Mann and Miami Heat guard Max Strus.

Of note, Michigan wing Caleb Houstan, who did not receive an invite to the NBA Combine, was not included on the list of invitees.

