It's been well-documented about the success the Michigan football program enjoyed via the transfer portal this offseason, adding some big names to multiple positions on the depth chart that will only make the Wolverines better on paper.

According to Athlon Sports, many of these news Wolverines have been recognized on its Big Ten All-Transfer team list released this week.

Below, here's a look at all U-M players that made the list.

OL Myles Hinton, Drake Nugent and LaDarius Henderson

The arrival of Hinton, Nugent, and Henderson is a big reason why Michigan's offensive line should remain among the best in college football.

DL Josaiah Stewart

Stewart (10 TFL) created plenty of havoc at their previous stops last season.

LB Ernest Hausmann

Hausmann flashed potential as a freshman at Nebraska last year by collecting 54 stops over 12 games. He may not start with Michael Barrett and Junior Colson returning, but look for the sophomore to see plenty of snaps for the Wolverines in '23.

K James Turner