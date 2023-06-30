Multiple Wolverines appear in Athlon Sports' Big Ten All-Transfer team
It's been well-documented about the success the Michigan football program enjoyed via the transfer portal this offseason, adding some big names to multiple positions on the depth chart that will only make the Wolverines better on paper.
According to Athlon Sports, many of these news Wolverines have been recognized on its Big Ten All-Transfer team list released this week.
Below, here's a look at all U-M players that made the list.
OL Myles Hinton, Drake Nugent and LaDarius Henderson
The arrival of Hinton, Nugent, and Henderson is a big reason why Michigan's offensive line should remain among the best in college football.
DL Josaiah Stewart
Stewart (10 TFL) created plenty of havoc at their previous stops last season.
LB Ernest Hausmann
Hausmann flashed potential as a freshman at Nebraska last year by collecting 54 stops over 12 games. He may not start with Michael Barrett and Junior Colson returning, but look for the sophomore to see plenty of snaps for the Wolverines in '23.
K James Turner
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram