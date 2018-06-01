The deadline for players to announce whether they would stay in the NBA Draft or return to school was Wednesday, meaning mock drafts now are a little more accurate.

It doesn't change much, given that most players that were on the fence wouldn't have first-round implications, but it did benefit Michigan, which had soon-to-be redshirt junior forward Charles Matthews declare he would be coming back to school.

That leaves former center Moritz "Moe" Wagner as the lone Michigan player expected to be selected in the draft on June 21.

What these mock drafts project don't line up with what we've been told by a high ranking NBA front office executive. He was told that the Washington Wizards, who pick No. 15 overall, love Wagner, and are thinking there's a chance he could be gone by then. Ending up as a lottery pick would be a huge win for Wagner.

Not every major outlet has released an updated mock draft based on the May 30 deadline, but we've included the updated projections for Wagner below. When more mock drafts are released, we'll have them for you.