NBA Mock Draft Round Up: Where Moe Wagner Is Projected To Be Taken
The deadline for players to announce whether they would stay in the NBA Draft or return to school was Wednesday, meaning mock drafts now are a little more accurate.
It doesn't change much, given that most players that were on the fence wouldn't have first-round implications, but it did benefit Michigan, which had soon-to-be redshirt junior forward Charles Matthews declare he would be coming back to school.
That leaves former center Moritz "Moe" Wagner as the lone Michigan player expected to be selected in the draft on June 21.
What these mock drafts project don't line up with what we've been told by a high ranking NBA front office executive. He was told that the Washington Wizards, who pick No. 15 overall, love Wagner, and are thinking there's a chance he could be gone by then. Ending up as a lottery pick would be a huge win for Wagner.
Not every major outlet has released an updated mock draft based on the May 30 deadline, but we've included the updated projections for Wagner below. When more mock drafts are released, we'll have them for you.
Michael Scotto, The Athletic: No. 29 overall to the Brooklyn Nets
What They Said: "Brooklyn wants to add a stretch four at some point this summer, league sources told The Athletic. Wagner would fit that mold as I discussed with colleague Mike Vorkunov on a recent podcast.
"Michigan coach John Beilein, who developed current Nets players Caris LeVert and Nik Stauskas, believes Wagner has improved immensely after returning for his junior season as a Wolverine.
"'Rebounding,' Beilein said during the Big Ten Tournament. 'It’s just an exceptional difference. His timing was all off, he didn’t go get the ball, he didn’t necessarily box out. That’s one of the things that, if he’s going to play in the pros one day, that was one of the things. He’s a stretch-four at that level. Stretch-fours have to rebound, and he’s really shown some great growth there.'"
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: No. 29 overall to the Brooklyn Nets
What They Said: "The Nets could use a big man to stretch the floor, which will be Wagner's NBA calling card. He struggles defensively, but his shooting (39.4 3FG%) and ability to attack closeouts are valued in today's NBA."
Yardbarker.com: No. 30 overall to the Atlanta Hawks
What They Said: "A sharpshooter at 6-10, Wagner has been an impressive and often unguardable big man for the Wolverines over the last two seasons. Atlanta is in a position to draft upside at this spot after winning only 24 games this season."
Connor Riley, SEC Country: Not picked in first round
Tankathon.com: Not selected in first round
ESPN.com: Not selected in first round
NBC Sports: Not selected in first round
SB Nation: Not selected in first round
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated: No. 40 overall on the updated top 100 prospects list, up nine spots from No. 49
What They Said: "A skilled but slow-footed stretch big, Wagner made definite strides this season, but remains a liability on the defensive end. Leading Michigan to the national title game was an impressive feat, although it’s possible his production was more a product of his environment. His inside-out game was the key to Michigan’s system, and Wagner excels working as a screener, facing up and finishing with either hand. His game is effective, but he appears a bit clumsy at times and doesn’t get to the foul line all that often. His rebounding numbers improved significantly as a junior, but he still doesn’t block shots or defend well in space, and NBA teams will surely pick on him. Wagner’s shooting ability will earn him opportunities, but it’ll have to outweigh his problems on the other end."
