The 2024 NFL Draft Combine has wrapped up, and Michigan's record 18 participants will now turn their focus to the Michigan Pro Day and final NFL Draft prep.

It was impossible to ignore the Wolverines as they had at least one participant in each position group.

NOTE: TE AJ Barner, LB, Junior Colson, LB Michael Barrett, EDGE Braiden McGregor, and OL Zak Zinter did not take place in any drills but are expected to take part at the Michigan Pro Day.

The official Michigan Football account on X created all images.