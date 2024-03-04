NFL Draft Combine results for all Michigan Football participants
The 2024 NFL Draft Combine has wrapped up, and Michigan's record 18 participants will now turn their focus to the Michigan Pro Day and final NFL Draft prep.
It was impossible to ignore the Wolverines as they had at least one participant in each position group.
NOTE: TE AJ Barner, LB, Junior Colson, LB Michael Barrett, EDGE Braiden McGregor, and OL Zak Zinter did not take place in any drills but are expected to take part at the Michigan Pro Day.
The official Michigan Football account on X created all images.
QB
RB
WR
TE
DB
LB
DL
EDGE
OL
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram