Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Continuing a stretch of pre-holiday Big Ten conference series, No. 14 Michigan (6-5-3, 2-2-1-1 Big Ten) plays a home-and-home set with in-state rival Michigan State (5-7-0, 1-3-0-0 Big Ten), Friday night in East Lansing (7 p.m., BTN Plus) and Saturday night in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., BTN Plus)

Point-wise, the Wolverines have split their three initial Big Ten weekend series with No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 6 Penn State and Wisconsin, placing them third in the conference standings.

Michigan will try to build on last weekend’s strong defensive performance against Wisconsin where they capitalized on the improved goaltending performance of junior netminder Hayden Lavigne to hold the Badgers to just three goals in the weekend two-game series.

Respected second-year Spartan head coach Danton Cole is fully into re-building the Michigan State program on the strength of the Spartans’ “KHL” line – junior forwards Patrick Khodorenko and Taro Hirose, and sophomore forward Mitch Lewandowski. Easily the top line for Michigan State this season, the trio has rung up 19 goals in 12 games with Khodorenko leading the way with nine of those 19 scores.

In net, Michigan State has used a combination of junior John Lethemon and freshman Drew DeRidder to post a team goals-against average over 3.00 and a save percentage under .900, similar to Michigan’s struggles in net in the first third of the season.